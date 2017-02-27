Doha Hosts Forum On Qatar-Turkey Joint Strategic Vision For Middle Eastern Crises

The Centre for Strategic Studies of the Qatar Armed Forces is organising the fifth edition of the international strategic policies forum under the title: Qatar-Turkey: joint strategic vision for Middle Eastern crises, Qatar News Agency reported. The forum two-day forum will be held in cooperation with Turkish Asian Centre for Strategic Studies starting March 5. It will discuss a number of issues and developments taking place in the region and will be attended by 150 local and international personnel in addition to an elite group of decision makers, politicians, diplomatic, and academics from around the world.

