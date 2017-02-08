Doha Bank achieves recertification to ISO20000-2011, 10 years in a row

Doha Bank, a prime and progressive bank in Qatar has been recertified the coveted ISO 20000-2011 certification for its continuous compliance to global standard for IT Service Management. Doha Bank was the FIRST organisation in the GCC to have achieved the ISO/IEC 20000 certification in 2007 and still remains the ONLY financial organisation in Qatar to be accredited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.