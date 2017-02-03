Disorder

Early Sunday, less than 48 hours after the haphazard and mistake-riddled implementation of Donald Trump's almost certainly unconstitutional travel ban , two district court judges in Massachusetts issued a sweeping order appearing to call for a temporary halt to the executive order.

Chicago, IL

