Comedy Festival adds to Shop Qatar fun

Comedy Festival adds to Shop Qatar fun

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

As Shop Qatar festival nears its conclusion, more events are being held at various venues including outdoor festivities and the Doha Comedy Festival, which both kicked off yesterday. Organised for the second time during the festival, the three-day outdoor festivities began yesterday at the Hotel Park in front of the iconic Sheraton Doha providing visitors a stunning view of West Bay skyscrapers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC