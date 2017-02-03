Comedy Festival adds to Shop Qatar fun
As Shop Qatar festival nears its conclusion, more events are being held at various venues including outdoor festivities and the Doha Comedy Festival, which both kicked off yesterday. Organised for the second time during the festival, the three-day outdoor festivities began yesterday at the Hotel Park in front of the iconic Sheraton Doha providing visitors a stunning view of West Bay skyscrapers.
