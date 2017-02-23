China secures singles titles at ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open

Lam Siu Hang of Hong Kong, China, celebrates a point during the U21 Men's Singles final against Tomislav Pucar of Croatia at the ITTF Seamaster 2017 World Tour Platinum Qatar Open, in Doha, capital of Qatar, Feb. 22, 2017. Lam Siu Hang won the final 3-0 and claimed the title of the event.

