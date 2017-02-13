Carry your Qatar ID cards at all time...

Carry your Qatar ID cards at all times: Ministry

Monday

Doha: The Ministry of Interior calls on all Qatar's residents to carry their identity document at all times as it is the only proof of identity and proof of valid residency. The MOI highlighted the importance of showing the ID at the request of authorities, and if lost inside or outside of Qatar it must be reported to the General Directorate of Passports and replace lost ID card.

