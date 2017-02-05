Arijit Singh live concert in Qatar postponed for now
Doha: Much anticipated concert this month by the Bollywood sensation Arijit Singh has been cancelled, The Peninsula learnt from reliable sources. The organizers are trying to get it advanced to April provided the singer has dates as he is performing in US that time.
