All-new BMW 5 Series Sedan launched in Qatar

Hussain Ibrahim Alfardan Chairman AlFardan Group, Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of AlFardan group with other officials and guests on the launch of BMW 5 Series at BMW Alfardan showroom in West Bay. Pic: Abdul Basit/The Peninsula Continually catering for the discerning customers in Qatar, Alfardan Automobiles, the official BMW Group importer in Qatar, welcomed the eagerly anticipated BMW 5 Series in its showroom last week.

