Ahmad Zahid Makes Four-day Official V...

Ahmad Zahid Makes Four-day Official Visit To Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will make a four-day official visit to Qatar from today, to further enhance close relations between the two countries. According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the visit would also provide an excellent opportunity for the leaders of both countries to discuss various issues of mutual interest, particularly in security cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC