Ahmad Zahid Makes Four-day Official Visit To Qatar
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will make a four-day official visit to Qatar from today, to further enhance close relations between the two countries. According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the visit would also provide an excellent opportunity for the leaders of both countries to discuss various issues of mutual interest, particularly in security cooperation.
