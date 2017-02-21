Ahead of Arab Future Cities Summit, Q...

Ahead of Arab Future Cities Summit, Qatar announces increase in smart infrastructure investments

It has been estimated that over the next 20 years, cities across the world will invest approximately $41 trillion on technologies to offer improved services. Qatar is currently spending $500 million a week on capital projects in preparation for its ambitious Fifa World Cup 2022 extravaganza and over the next five years it is set to boost its expenditure on smart infrastructure developments, said a report released ahead of a two-day summit in Doha.

Chicago, IL

