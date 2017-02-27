Aamal opens First Stop centre on Salwa Road

The new showroom was inaugurated by Sheikh Khaled bin Faisal Al Thani on behalf of Aamal Company Managing Director Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Thani. First Stop is one of the most successful names in Europe's highly competitive retail tyre and auto service sector, operating in 25 countries.Representatives from Aamal Trading and Distribution, as well as senior officials from Bridgestone Middle East and Africa including Regional Managing Director, Mete Ekin attended the inauguration ceremony which heralds a new era in convenience and value for Qatar motorists.

