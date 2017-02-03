A Qatar Airways Boeing 777. Photo: Wi...

A Qatar Airways Boeing 777. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Qatar Airways has launched its first service to Auckland, New Zealand with the return leg set to be the longest scheduled commercial flight by flying time. Flight QR920 departed Doha's Hamed International Airport and arrived in Auckland on Monday at 7:15am local time, about 15 minutes early.

