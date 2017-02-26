38 Qatar schools get permission to in...

38 Qatar schools get permission to increase fees

As many as 38 private schools and kindergartens have got permission from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to increase their fees in the next academic year , a senior official said yesterday. A total of 127 schools and kindergartens had sought permission to hike their fees but about 70% of the requests have been rejected, said Hamad Al Ghali, Director of Private Schools Licensing at the Ministry.

