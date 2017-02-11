11% increase in issuance of building ...

11% increase in issuance of building permits

14 hrs ago

The number of building permits issued last month has increased by 11 percent compared to the previous month, with the highest permits issued at Rayyan municipality at 187, said a monthly report issued by the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics. The increase was significant in the municipalities of Wakrah , Al Shamal and Al Da'ayen .

Chicago, IL

