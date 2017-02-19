106 million gallons of rainwater pump...

106 million gallons of rainwater pumped out

10 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The country's preparedness to deal with rains, which Qatar received over the last few days, bore fruit as rainwater overflow and logging in different parts of the country were tackled in a record time. With the Rain Emergency Team working round the clock, some 106 million gallons of water have been drained away from the public areas.

Chicago, IL

