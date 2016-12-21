Yuan needs room to spread its wings

While Beijing will no doubt be hoping for economic stability this year as it prepares for the 19th Communist Party Congress, the construction of a framework for the internationalisation of the yuan needs to continue regardless, if only as an insurance policy against unexpected developments on the global economic scene. Not knowing whether United States president-elect Donald Trump's tweets will prove worse than his bite, there is surely anyway a need to address the reality that China remains over-dependent on US dollar-denominated credit to finance its continued economic expansion, leaving the Chinese economy vulnerable to the vagaries of US policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.