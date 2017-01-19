World Sports at 0000 GMT

BILBAO, Spain " Barcelona's two-year reign of the Copa del Rey is in jeopardy after it lost to a nine-man Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at a packed San Mames Stadium. SENT: 360 words, photos.

Chicago, IL

