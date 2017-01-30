Weather bureau warns strong wind and ...

Weather bureau warns strong wind and high seas

The Peninsula

Doha: The Department of Meteorology warned Monday of strong wind at places inshore, and strong wind and high seas till midnight offshore. Weather forecast for Qatar valid until 6pm Monday inshore will be mild day time with slight dust at places at times, cold by night, offshore it will be slight dust to dusty at times.

