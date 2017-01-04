Video: Selfie surprise for Djokovic a...

Video: Selfie surprise for Djokovic after Doha win

Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Novak Djokovic eased through to the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open on Wednesday and was then shocked by opponent Horacio Zeballos who took a selfie of the pair on court. The world number two won his second round match 6-3, 6-4 in just 72 minutes in Doha, thanks to a break of the Argentinian's serve in each set.

