Verlaar Jr champion in Doha

Overnight leader Pierre Verlaar Jr of the Netherlands shot up a third round 70 to win the Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship while Qatar's Saleh Al Kaabi finished second at the Doha Golf Club yesterday. Verlaar Jr. finished with a scorecard of 210 while the home crowd favourite Al Kaabi, who fell to the sixth position after a four-over par 75 in the second round from the first round third place, came up an splendid show to take the runners-up spot.

