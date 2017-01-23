US embassy 'Visa Web Chat' to answer ...

US embassy 'Visa Web Chat' to answer queries on January 26

15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The US Embassy in Qatar has invited queries from residents regarding US visas and will reply to questions on January 26 . To facilitate aspirants for US visas, embassy on its social media platform yesterday created an activity "Visa Web Chat" suggesting residents ask questions that would be answered on January 26 .

Chicago, IL


