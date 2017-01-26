UN, NYC Mayor's office team up to promote Global Goals' mental health targets

New York, Jan 26 : Addressing an event on mental health, a special advisor to the President of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday stressed the importance of mental health for all actions to be taken to achieve sustainable development goals. All actions start with good health, Dessima Williams, Special Adviser on Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, told an event titled Mental Health for All: Local Strategies, organized by the New York City Mayors Office for International Affairs and its cosponsors, including the World Health Organization .

