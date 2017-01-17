UN envoy to discuss new peace plan wi...

UN envoy to discuss new peace plan with Yemeni officials

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Yemen has been racked by chaos since 2014, when the Houthis and their allies overran Sanaa and other parts of the country. Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed , the UN's special envoy to Yemen, will head to the southern city of Aden on Monday where he will meet Yemeni government officials with a view to restarting the country's stalled peace process, a government source told Anadolu Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC