UN envoy to discuss new peace plan with Yemeni officials

Yemen has been racked by chaos since 2014, when the Houthis and their allies overran Sanaa and other parts of the country. Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed , the UN's special envoy to Yemen, will head to the southern city of Aden on Monday where he will meet Yemeni government officials with a view to restarting the country's stalled peace process, a government source told Anadolu Agency.

