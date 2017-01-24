U U Uoeo O U O O O O3O Oa O U O O3U O U...Uoeo OaO3OaO Uoeu ...

U U Uoeo© O U O O O O3O Oa O U O...

Hamad bin Khalifa University's College of Islamic Studies will host 'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' event from January 20 - 21 at the Education City Mosque. Open to the public, the activities, which will run from 1 - 9pm daily, will include a live demonstration on how to make smoothies from fruits mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah, a storytelling session for children, and a calligraphy art station.

Chicago, IL

