U U Uoeo O U O O O O3O Oa O U O O3U O U...Uoeo OaO3OaO Uoeu ...

Hamad bin Khalifa University's College of Islamic Studies will host 'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' event from January 20 - 21 at the Education City Mosque. Open to the public, the activities, which will run from 1 - 9pm daily, will include a live demonstration on how to make smoothies from fruits mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah, a storytelling session for children, and a calligraphy art station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.