U U Uoeo O U O O O O3O Oa O U O O3U O U...Uoeo OaO3OaO Uoeu ...

Hamad bin Khalifa University's College of Islamic Studies will host 'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' event from January 20 - 21 at the Education City Mosque. Open to the public, the activities, which will run from 1 - 9pm daily, will include a live demonstration on how to make smoothies from fruits mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah, a storytelling session for children, and a calligraphy art station.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
