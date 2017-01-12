U...O3OaO U U

A team from Hamad Medical Corporation's Heart Hospital has been recognized for its efforts to create a better experience for patients being treated by the Cardiac Electrophysiology Department. The team was recently lauded at HMC's prestigious annual Stars of Excellence Awards which celebrated its success in improving both operational efficiency and the patient experience.

