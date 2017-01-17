U...O U O2 O U O1O O U... Uso U U...U O O U O O U...O O U O O Uoeo ...

U...O U O2 O U O1O O U... Uso U U...U...

Hamad Medical Corporation's Bone and Joint Center will once again host French shoulder and elbow consultant and surgeon Dr. Marius Scarlat from 5 to 10 February, 2017. During his stay, Dr. Scarlat will perform surgeries, attend to patients and diagnose relevant cases.

