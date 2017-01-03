U...O OaU...O U O O O Uoeuso U U O U ...

U...O OaU...O U O O O Uoeuso U U O U O Usu Uoe O U O O U Uoe UOEOaU O Usu O U O1U O O O U O U Uoeu

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Qatar Biobank is set to host the Second Qatar Biobanking Congress, focusing on precision medicine initiatives in Qatar and around the world as part of its mission to bring personalized healthcare to the country. Under the overarching theme, 'The Impact of Biobanking on Precision Medicine Initiatives', the conference will be held from March 14 - 15 at Qatar National Convention Centre .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,057

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC