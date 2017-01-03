U...O OaU...O U O O O Uoeuso U U O U O Usu Uoe O U O O U Uoe UOEOaU O Usu O U O1U O O O U O U Uoeu

Qatar Biobank is set to host the Second Qatar Biobanking Congress, focusing on precision medicine initiatives in Qatar and around the world as part of its mission to bring personalized healthcare to the country. Under the overarching theme, 'The Impact of Biobanking on Precision Medicine Initiatives', the conference will be held from March 14 - 15 at Qatar National Convention Centre .

