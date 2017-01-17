U...O O3O3O O U...O O U O O Uoeo OaO1UOEU'U U...O Uoeo O U O O Uoeo U ...

U...O O3O3O© O U...O O U O O Uoe...

Hamad Medical Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Muna Al Maslamani to the role of Medical Director of the Communicable Disease Center . This new dedicated facility for the identification and treatment of infectious diseases in Qatar was opened by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, along with Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, in November 2016.

