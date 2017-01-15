Turkish Hospital to open on Jan 17

Turkish Hospital to open on Jan 17

Read more: The Peninsula

The first Turkish Hospital in Qatar will have a soft opening on January 17 and start seeing patients the same day, according to a senior official. The hospital aims at serving more than 1,000 patients at its outpatient clinics every day in addition to inpatients.

Chicago, IL

