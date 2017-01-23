'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' festival proves a great success
Children listen to a talk presented by Qatar National Library at the 'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' festival Hundreds of families attended 'The Beacon of Knowledge and Light' festival, which was held at Qatar Foundation's Education City Mosque over the weekend. The two-day festival provided an opportunity for community members of all ages and from all backgrounds to learn and discover fascinating elements about Islam and Islamic history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC