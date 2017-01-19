Tender for HIA's expansion project th...

Tender for HIA's expansion project this year

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The project for the expansion of Hamad International Airport , which is the third phase of its development, will start this year, said Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, Qatar's national carrier and the operating airline of the iconic airport. This was revealed yesterday during a press conference held to announce a major accomplishment earned by the HIA, the Qatar's world-class airport, which has become a popular gateway to the world in a very short span.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC