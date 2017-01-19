Tender for HIA's expansion project this year

The project for the expansion of Hamad International Airport , which is the third phase of its development, will start this year, said Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, Qatar's national carrier and the operating airline of the iconic airport. This was revealed yesterday during a press conference held to announce a major accomplishment earned by the HIA, the Qatar's world-class airport, which has become a popular gateway to the world in a very short span.

