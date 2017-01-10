Temperature to plunge on Siberian wea...

Temperature to plunge on Siberian weather condition

Meteorologists have warned that a high-pressure condition from Siberia is expected to sweep into Qatar starting today, bringing the temperature down. This is due to a ridge of Siberian high pressure system over the country that is expected to last until Saturday evening.

