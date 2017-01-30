Syrian Couple Separated by Trumpa s Executive Order Face Uncertain Future

When Dr. Muhamad Moustafa got wind of a possible executive order on immigration, he said he called his wife and told her to change her flight and come back to Virginia as soon as possible. The two of them are Syrian nationals, living in the U.S. on J-1 and J-2 visas as he finishes a medical residency program in Washington, D.C. His wife, Nabila Moustafa, traveled to Qatar a few weeks ago to visit her mother, who the couple says recently finished breast cancer treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.