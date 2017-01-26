Swaraj helps Indians 'beaten' by boss in Qatar
NEW DELHI: In response to a TOI report, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday ordered Protector General of India MC Luther to prosecute a Pune-based agent who sent two Indians to Qatar, where they've allegedy suffered severe physical abuse at their employer's hands. She also asked the Indian Embassy in Doha to take action against the employer.
