Strong winds expected to return during weekend

Qatar Meteorology Department said in a statement that strong winds will reach Qatar shores from Wednesday night and is expected to last till Saturday evening due to a ridge in Siberian high pressure system. Winds are expected to range between 12 knots to 22 knots inland reaching 35 knots offshore causing waves to rise 7 ft to 10 ft and reaching up to 15 ft in north.

Chicago, IL

