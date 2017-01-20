Spring Festival opens at Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakrah
The country has burst into a festive spirit as some of the prime tourist destinations in the country unwrapped their annual recreational extravaganza. The Spring Festival running until February 3, opened yesterday at Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakrah, bringing in scores of families to join the fun and entertainment activities.
