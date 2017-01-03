Siemens signs long-term service agree...

Siemens signs long-term service agreement for Qatar power plant

Siemens has been awarded a 25-year long-term service agreement for the planned Umm Al Houl combined cycle power plant in Qatar. The customer is Umm Al Houl Power Q.S.C., a company established through a partnership among Qatar Electricity and Water Company , Qatar Petroleum , Qatar Foundation and K1 Energy .

