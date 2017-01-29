Shop Qatar records sales of over QR9....

Shop Qatar records sales of over QR9.8m in third week

Siwar youth choir performing at a concert at the Mall of Qatar as part of the month-long Shop Qatar festival. Doha: As Shop Qatar enters its final week, participating outlets have seen brisk business with the sales for the third week reaching more than QR9.8m bringing the total sales to over QR22.6m since the festival started.

