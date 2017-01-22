Shop Qatar: QR8.5m sales in 2nd week

Qatari social media influencer, Abdulaziz Al Ajeel, announces the winners as Hamad Al Khaja of QTA and Jassim Al Kuwari of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce look on during the second weekly raffle draw at Mall of Qatar. More than QR8.5m were spent by shoppers during the second week of Shop Qatar festival which saw over 42,000 vouchers entered on Thursday's raffle draw, according to organisers.

