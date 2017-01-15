Shop Qatar nets QR4.3m in sales

A total of QR810,000 cash prize was given away to lucky shoppers at the first raffle draw marking the conclusion of the initial week of the inaugural Shop Qatar festival organised by Qatar Tourism Authority . The initial six days of the month-long festival witnessed QR4.3m in sales as revealed by the vouchers issued by participating outlets in the ten festival retail partners.

Chicago, IL

