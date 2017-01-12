Shop Qatar Festival records QR3m in sales over four days
The inaugural Shop Qatar Festival is getting positive response from the public having generated over QR3m in sales in the first four days, said Qatar Tourism Authority . "Sales have exceeded QR3m in the first four days based on the coupons that were given out.
