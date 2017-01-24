'Secrets of the Simpsons' to be revealed in Doha

Doha: The American Chamber of Commerce in Qatar has planned an exciting event for residents as Mike Reiss, writer, show-runner and producer of famous American animated series "The Simpsons" will be in Doha on March 6 to share his history and showcase some fun-facts about the show with the audience. He served as a show-runner, writer and producer for the animated series "The Simpsons" and co-created the animated series "The Critic".

