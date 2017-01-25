Sasol conducts accessibility awarenes...

Sasol conducts accessibility awareness and audit training

Sasol, the international integrated chemicals and energy company, with the support of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, conducted Accessibility Awareness and Audit Training to teams from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Ministry of Public Health, the Qatar National Commission and Qatar Petroleum in support of Accessible Qatar initiative. The two-day workshop took place on January 22-23 at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

