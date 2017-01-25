Rotterdam screening for ten DFI films
Ten films supported by the Doha Film Institute have been chosen for the 45th International Film Festival Rotterdam which runs from January 25 to February 5, marking the largest contingent of films supported by Qatar to be screened at the renowned festival. Two feature narratives have been selected for in-competition programmes including the prestigious Harvest in Hivos Tiger and Bright Future Award, while a short experimental film screens in the Picture Palestine segment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC