Rotterdam screening for ten DFI films

Rotterdam screening for ten DFI films

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Ten films supported by the Doha Film Institute have been chosen for the 45th International Film Festival Rotterdam which runs from January 25 to February 5, marking the largest contingent of films supported by Qatar to be screened at the renowned festival. Two feature narratives have been selected for in-competition programmes including the prestigious Harvest in Hivos Tiger and Bright Future Award, while a short experimental film screens in the Picture Palestine segment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC