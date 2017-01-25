Rotterdam screening for ten DFI films

Ten films supported by the Doha Film Institute have been chosen for the 45th International Film Festival Rotterdam which runs from January 25 to February 5, marking the largest contingent of films supported by Qatar to be screened at the renowned festival. Two feature narratives have been selected for in-competition programmes including the prestigious Harvest in Hivos Tiger and Bright Future Award, while a short experimental film screens in the Picture Palestine segment.

