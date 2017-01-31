Rota volunteers complete family home ...

Rota volunteers complete family home renovation as part of 'Reach into Qatar' project

Reach Out To Asia volunteers recently carried out renovation works at a house in Al Gharafa as part of its 'Reach into Qatar' campaign, which extends social development assistance to families in need across the country. As part of the community development project funded by Da'am, the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund, 50 ROTA youth volunteers assisted in completing a full makeover of the family home.

Chicago, IL

