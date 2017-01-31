Rota volunteers complete family home renovation as part of 'Reach into Qatar' project
Reach Out To Asia volunteers recently carried out renovation works at a house in Al Gharafa as part of its 'Reach into Qatar' campaign, which extends social development assistance to families in need across the country. As part of the community development project funded by Da'am, the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund, 50 ROTA youth volunteers assisted in completing a full makeover of the family home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC