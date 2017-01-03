ROTA partners with College of the Nor...

ROTA partners with College of the North Atlantic - Qatar to support youth in Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Reach Out To Asia recently partnered with College of the North Atlantic - Qatar to send 14 students to Nepal as part of its International Volunteer Trips Program, which aims to build the capacity of volunteers in Qatar as well as youth and communities in Nepal and around Asia. The student volunteers, along with two CNA-Q staff members, travelled with ROTA to the Nawalparasi District in Nepal to provide educational support to a ROTA-supported READ Nepal Community Center from December 15 - 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,373

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC