ROTA partners with College of the North Atlantic - Qatar to support youth in Nepal
Reach Out To Asia recently partnered with College of the North Atlantic - Qatar to send 14 students to Nepal as part of its International Volunteer Trips Program, which aims to build the capacity of volunteers in Qatar as well as youth and communities in Nepal and around Asia. The student volunteers, along with two CNA-Q staff members, travelled with ROTA to the Nawalparasi District in Nepal to provide educational support to a ROTA-supported READ Nepal Community Center from December 15 - 23, 2016.
