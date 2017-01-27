Record nine-way tie at Qatar Masters

Record nine-way tie at Qatar Masters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Peninsula

Mikko Korhonen of Finland, one of the nine players who shares the lead at the end of the second round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club yesterday. A joint-record nine players from Spain , South Africa , England, Finland, South Korea, Thailand and Wales were tied for the lead at eight-under-par after the second round of the 20th Commercial Bank Qatar Masters yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC