Record nine-way tie at Qatar Masters
Mikko Korhonen of Finland, one of the nine players who shares the lead at the end of the second round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club yesterday. A joint-record nine players from Spain , South Africa , England, Finland, South Korea, Thailand and Wales were tied for the lead at eight-under-par after the second round of the 20th Commercial Bank Qatar Masters yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC