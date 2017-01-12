QVSF joins Hardox brand programme

SSAB, a leading Nordic and US-based high strength steel manufacturer of Hardox and Strenx products, recently announced the appointment of Qatarian Vehicles Structure Factory , the largest manufacturer of tipper bodies, trailers and semi-trailers in Qatar, to the prestigious Hardox In My Body brand programme. QVSF uses SSAB's Hardox 450 in the production of trailer and semi-trailer tipper bodies, thereby providing high strength bodies at reduced body weight.

