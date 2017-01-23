Qur'anic Botanic Garden welcomes the ...

Qur'anic Botanic Garden welcomes the Swiss Ambassador Consort

The Qur'anic Botanic Garden recently welcomed the Swiss Ambassador Consort, Mrs. Amber Thevoz, during a visit to the QBG facilities located at the Qatar Foundation Nursery, including the shaded greenhouses, laboratory, herbarium and seed bank. During the visit, Mrs. Thevoz viewed the temporary exhibition of plants and botanical terms that are mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and Hadith.

