QNA to provide 11 modern offices for foreign media houses on cheaper rent
To facilitate foreign media outlets, Qatar News Agency has built 11 purpose-built offices at QNA West Bay building that will be provided to foreign media houses on cheaper rent. "Initially we have established 11 office spaces which are equipped with all necessary amenities like furniture and internet.
